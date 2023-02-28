Southern Vancouver Island received more snow overnight, causing power outages, school closures and poor driving conditions.

The Cowichan Valley School District has declared a snow day, and Queen Margaret School in Duncan has also called a snow day.

In the Nanaimo Ladysmith school district, schools are open today, but buses are cancelled because it will be difficult to maneuver them on some roads in the district.

Due to road conditions and continued snowfall, BC Transit service has been suspended for the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit system for the morning.

On the highways, maintenance crews are working to keep the main routes in good condition, but side roads may be covered with snow and slipper.

Drive BC reports winter driving conditions for Highway-1, with compact snow and slushy sections.

Several power outages affected the area this morning with more than 36-hundred customers without electricity in North Cowichan and Duncan.

The Southern Gulf Islands were hit hard, with more than 7,500 customers left in the dark on Saltspring Island, Mayne Island, Galiano Island, and Saturna Island.

Across the south island, as many as 16-thousand homes and businesses were without power early this morning.