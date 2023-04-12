With $26 million dollars in its pocket, the provincial government is looking to add 250 public electric vehicle light-duty fast-charging stations.

“British Columbians are switching to clean energy and cleaner transportation in record numbers as part of our CleanBC plan and leading Canada in the transition to zero-emission vehicles,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation in a release.

“The new funding we are announcing today to expand B.C.’s public charging network will help get more EVs on the road, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and lower fuel costs for people.”

By the end of 2022, B.C. had 3,800 charging stations.

Sales of electric vehicles are also growing.

The number of registered light-duty electric vehicles rose from 5,000 in 2016 to more than 100,000 currently.

Provincial officials said they are on track to have all light-duty vehicle sales be zero-emission vehicles. They expect to reach this by 2035, five years ahead of schedule.