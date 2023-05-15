The B.C. government is looking to raise the number of manufacturing workers by offering short-term, paid work placements to 500 youth.

It will be open to youth aged 16 to 21 and they can earn credits towards high school graduation and apprenticeship certification.

“Manufacturing is a growing part of our economy with 49,000 new job openings coming to the sector over the next 10 years. Now is the time to introduce young people to the sector so they’re ready to fill those jobs,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation in a release.

“Today’s investment in new training opportunities will ensure youth can develop the high-demand skills they’ll need to find rewarding jobs when they are ready to begin their careers. That’s how you build a strong and sustainable economy that benefits all British Columbians.”

The province will pay eligible employers $3,500 per placement to cover onboarding and wage costs for the on-the-job training.

Provincial officials said there will be as many as 40 eligible fields and the program will start in the fall. The B.C. government hasn’t provided a date for when applications will open.