Despite a haze predicted to fall over the South Coast Wednesday, the effects of the smoke still are not being seen.

That’s from Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan, who adds the smoke line as of Wednesday afternoon was at Merritt. He adds it is affecting the southern and northern areas of central B.C.

Castellan adds various smoke models, such as the BlueSky Canada smoke forecast, are showing the extent of the smoke making its way to the coast. However, they are not expecting it to amount to much.

“Right now, it stays elevated, and it doesn’t reach the surface and then by tomorrow afternoon it looks like there is a little bit of a south push so moving things kind of away,” said Castellan. “We’re not expecting high concentrations at the surface.”

Castellan adds this could change if more fires were to pop up around the southwest region of the province.

- Advertisement -

Despite the low risk, Castellan says anyone wanting to recreate outdoors should monitor the air quality using the Air Quality Health Index. On the Island, monitors are set up in Courtenay, Nanaimo, Duncan and Victoria.

“These are such widespread events that it doesn’t need to be your community to be valid. Campbell River can absolutely use Comox’s air quality health index and look at the next 24 hours,” said Castellan.

“Plan your activities accordingly and it’s a good reminder that even though we’re not forecasted to have high concentrations on the east side of Vancouver Island, you are not out of the woods.”

He also suggests doing research to see if your home needs a HEPA filter as the area is not immune from high smoke concentrations.

The warmer temperatures are also a concern, according to Castellan, and the UV index is strong, causing more concerns.