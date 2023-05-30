A pair of iconic local landmarks are reaching the end of their lives and the Cowichan Valley Regional District is asking the public what should replace them.

The World’s Largest Hockey Stick and puck were built for Expo in 1986 and set the world record in 2008. Last year an assessment found that the stick and puck would need significant renovations or replacement by 2025.

The survey will gauge public opinion on the stick and puck and how important these two landmarks are to residents.

Some of the options fielded to the Community Centre Commission included replacing the materials that make up the stick and puck, so they keep their original size or replacing them outright with a new art installation.

This comes as another giant stick and puck in Lockport Illinois could take the record.

The survey is expected to be released sometime in June.