The province is spending $7.8 million in an effort to reduce abuse in organized sports.

The money will be used to develop an independent process for reporting and responding to abuse in accredited sports organizations.

The process will be developed by the organization viaSport.

Provincial officials said implementing a third-party service provider will allow sports organizations to focus on programs, instead of managing their own complaints systems.

“Everyone deserves to have positive experiences in sport so they can benefit from the incredible power of active living, and improve physical and mental well-being,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in a release.

“Since 2019, we have been working with viaSport to advance the safe sport culture in B.C. The sector has asked for more support, and we are now ready to take this important step to increase protection, accountability and awareness for all participants.”

According to the B.C. government, it will also make it easier for people to know where to seek help.

ViaSport will also be bolstering the PlaySafe BC program which increases awareness of accepted and expected behaviours.