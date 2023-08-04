A popular summer camp in Crofton has lost its long-standing partnership with School District 68.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools announced last week that it’s severing all ties with Camp Qwanoes due to concerns over discriminatory employment practices.

Director of Communications for SD 68 Dale Burgos says the concerns were brought up after reports revealed that the summer camp’s hiring practices took an “inhospitable stance” towards the LGTBQIA2S+ students and families. These hiring practices were confirmed by Superintendent Scott Saywell. Saywell says “Partnering with an organization that engages in discriminatory practices conflicts with the district’s commitment to providing an environment free from discrimination and promoting fairness and equal opportunities for all.”

In their FAQ Camp Qwanoes says that they welcome campers from all backgrounds.

Grade 7 students from SD 68 schools had been attending year-end camping trips to Camp Qwanoes for many years.