Vancouver Island University says everyone needs to take action to end violence against women, girls and members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Each year people across Canada gather to remember the murder of 14 young women who lost their lives over 30 years ago at Polytechnique in Montreal.

According to the Government of Canada’s website, gender-based violence has grown exponentially and has been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government says reports from police, shelters, and other organizations across the country have seen an increase in calls relating to gender-based violence.

VIU, along with several other partners, will be hosting a vigil on Dec. 6 to mark the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence which is being held at noon in the university’s Malaspina Theatre in Nanaimo.

Chair of the VIU Faculty Association of women’s and gender equity committee Eliza Gardiner says more needs to be done to combat the increased violence and it begins with increasing awareness.

“Women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals face unacceptable violence and discrimination,” she says. “This event is about remembering those who have experienced gender-based violence and about taking action to prevent more suffering and loss.

“We’ll spend time reflecting on the Montreal massacre and reaffirm our commitment to fight the hatred and misogyny that led to this tragedy.”

On top of the 14 young women who were murdered on Dec. 6 another 13 were wounded and according to the Canadian government, the o the federal government adopted White Ribbon Day in 1991.