The province announced funding for multiple Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast organizations that they say will benefit arts and extracurricular activities.

The funding is coming from over $18 million to 650 organizations to support arts and culture across the province, and over $11 million to support 1,300 parent advisory councils.

Over $414,000 will be going to organizations in the Comox Valley, including $54,600 to the Courtenay and District Historical Society and $79,400 to the Comox Valley Art Gallery. A further $23,000 will go towards the G.P. Vanier Secondary School PAC.

Over $245,000 will go towards organizations in Campbell River including $67,000 to the Campbell River and District Museum and Archives Society and $45,000 to the Campbell River Salmon Festival Society. Over $15,000 will go towards Timberline Secondary PAC.

Between Nanaimo and North Cowichan, over $1 million will go to organizations and PACs. That includes $80,000 to the Vancouver Island Symphony, and $53,000 to the Nanaimo Festival Heritage Theatre Society. A further $31,000 will go to the Nanaimo District Secondary School PAC.

On the Sunshine Coast, over $258,000 will go towards organizations and PACs. They include the BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions with $65,000 and the Partners in Education PAC with $24,940.

PACs on the North Island will also be getting funding, including $5,680 to the North Island Secondary School PAC.

MLA for the Comox Valley Ronna-Rae Leonard says the funding will help the organizations continue the important work they do for people in the community.

Tourism, Arts and Culture minister Lana Popham adds the province has one of the highest concentrations of artists and cultural workers per capita in the country.

“We’re proud to support the arts-and-culture sector through the Community Gaming Grants, as it plays a vital role in promoting the resilience, vitality and well-being of our communities,” said Popham.

“We strongly believe that everyone should have access to arts and culture in their communities.”