The B.C. government is launching an at-home screening program that will test for cervical cancer.

Provincial officials said it’s the first of its kind in Canada.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally and 99 per cent of cervical cancers are caused by high-risk HPV.

“Whereas pap tests detect changes to the cells of the cervix that have been caused by HPV, HPV testing can detect the presence of high-risk types of HPV before cell changes have occurred,” said Dr. Gina Ogilvie, Tier 1 Canada research chair in global control of HPV-related diseases and prevention, University of British Columbia, and affiliate scientist, BC Cancer in a release.

“Cervix self-screening is not only more effective, but also safe and easy and will help us prevent many unnecessary deaths.”

Premier David Eby said it will make it easier to get tests as many women avoid pap tests for multiple reasons.

“This more accurate, comfortable and convenient way to test will encourage more women, and vulnerable populations like trans people, across the province to get screened, including in more rural and remote communities. By working together, we can eliminate deadly cervical cancer in B.C. in the next decade.”

Those aged 25-69 will be able to order a kit starting on Jan. 29.