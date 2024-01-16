A Vancouver Island hockey player is being celebrated after helping take the U18 Canadian Women’s hockey team to IIHF bronze.

Morgan Jackson of Shawnigan Lake School travelled to Switzerland to compete with the team, which finished on Jan. 14. Team Canada took third place after defeating Finland 8 – 1 in the bronze medal game.

Canada was on track for the finals but was upset by Czechia in the semifinals 4 – 2.

The school says Jackson had significant ice time and collected nine points on five goals and four assists.

“Morgan had an amazing tournament, and we are so proud of her,” said U18 prep girls head coach Carly Haggard.

“She has been the backbone of our team since she arrived at the beginning of Grade 11. Everywhere she goes, she represents the school outstandingly.”

The tournament was the second for Jackson, as she helped Team Canada reach gold at the 2023 tournament.

Originally from Courtenay and played in the Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association and Vancouver Island Seals, Morgan is set to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey for Northeastern University starting in the fall.

Jackson was the only Vancouver Island athlete on Team Canada this year.

“We are very proud of Morgan, not just because of her amazing athletic abilities, but equally because of her effort and humility,” said Shawnigan director of Athletics Tim Murdy.

“These two qualities make her an incredible role model for our younger student-athletes at the school.”